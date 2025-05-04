Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Increases By 26.1%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,554,100 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 9,164,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 216.0 days.
New China Life Insurance Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NWWCF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. New China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $3.70.
About New China Life Insurance
