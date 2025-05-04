Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Increases By 26.1%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,554,100 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 9,164,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 216.0 days.

New China Life Insurance Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NWWCF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. New China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Get New China Life Insurance alerts:

About New China Life Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Traditional insurance, Participating insurance, and Other Business. It provides life insurance, health insurance, and accident insurance products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.