Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 247,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.1 days.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.