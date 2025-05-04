Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 247,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.1 days.
Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.
Oxford Biomedica Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Biomedica
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.