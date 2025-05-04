Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Shares Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.59. 698,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
