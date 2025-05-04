New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Update

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

New Generation Consumer Group Trading Up 25.0 %

New Generation Consumer Group stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. New Generation Consumer Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get New Generation Consumer Group alerts:

New Generation Consumer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Monster Marketing Group, Inc, develops, markets, sells, and distributes consumable products to consumers in North America. The company's Michelada division offers Michelada Mix under the Mucho Macho brand name; and VIP Spirits division offers liqueur infused vodka in various flavors under the Excuse brand.

Receive News & Ratings for New Generation Consumer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Generation Consumer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.