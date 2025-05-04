Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,535,200 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 3,747,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,338.0 days.

Piaggio & C. Stock Performance

Shares of Piaggio & C. stock opened at C$1.91 on Friday. Piaggio & C. has a 52 week low of C$1.91 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.24.

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

