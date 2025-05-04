Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $11.92 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,789,000 after buying an additional 17,056,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,664,000 after buying an additional 1,336,608 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after buying an additional 1,436,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

