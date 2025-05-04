Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after buying an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,541,282,000 after buying an additional 234,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $701,036,000 after acquiring an additional 159,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,990,000 after acquiring an additional 365,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE EOG opened at $110.87 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.11. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.