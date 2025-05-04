Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 1,688 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $81.00.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $29,604,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,991,738.90. This represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $224,785,900. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

