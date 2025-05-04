Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after buying an additional 28,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $153.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.15.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

