iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGMFree Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,551,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,382,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

IGM stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.73.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

