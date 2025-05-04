Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,915,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,946 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises 2.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 7.08% of Guidewire Software worth $997,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $209.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 582.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.65 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $234,948.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,077.26. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $341,935.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,318.10. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,011. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

