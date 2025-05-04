Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 108,432 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 136.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,432 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DWX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 59,519 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $41.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $463.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

