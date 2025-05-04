Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EHC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

