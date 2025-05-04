The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,901 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CG stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

