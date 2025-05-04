The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.39 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of nVent Electric worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CL King upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.