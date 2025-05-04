Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,580,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,344 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Five Point were worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the third quarter valued at $105,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Point by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,182,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 163,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,525,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 493,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Point news, insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $106,906.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,618.06. This trade represents a 50.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zelman & Associates upgraded Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Five Point Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $786.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter.

Five Point Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Further Reading

