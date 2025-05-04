The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,066 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $143.58 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

