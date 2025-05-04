Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,593 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Aptiv worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Shorepath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

