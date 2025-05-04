Analysts Set NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) PT at $59.92

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at $598,660.72. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

