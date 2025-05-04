The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.85% of Shore Bancshares worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 231,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 41,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 57,115 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Konrad Wayson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,424. This trade represents a 9.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $479.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

