Banque Transatlantique SA Invests $1.97 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,168,000 after buying an additional 173,021 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,769,000 after purchasing an additional 297,858 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

