Banque Transatlantique SA Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,788,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $299.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 43.79%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

