U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.15. 22,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 27,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Get U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.