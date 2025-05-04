Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $17.52. 7,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 13,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRF. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000.

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

