Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $17.52. 7,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 13,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.
The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.
