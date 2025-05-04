BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,376,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,712,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,097,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,200,450,000 after buying an additional 93,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,072,787,000 after buying an additional 190,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,475,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $2,356,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $928.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $916.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $981.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $752.30 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,249 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

