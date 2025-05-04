Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 33,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $966.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.88. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

