Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,329 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Ventas worth $16,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 581.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $3,165,794.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $81,413,086.70. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,934,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

