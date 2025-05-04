Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $10,543,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $232.83 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $247.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This trade represents a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

