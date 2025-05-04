The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 16,223 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,223 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 153,187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 81.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 40,542 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

