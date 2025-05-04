Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 812.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OBK stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

