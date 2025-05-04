Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 16,331 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 384.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Sony Group by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SONY stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

