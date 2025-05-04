The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $17,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $75.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.