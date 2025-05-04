Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Decreases By 18.2%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUROW opened at $1.89 on Friday. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

