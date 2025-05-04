Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Up 21.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) were up 21.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 216,453,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 51,826,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Up 21.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.24.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
