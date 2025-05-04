Robert W. Baird Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $216.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $216.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.58.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $139.81 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,266 shares of company stock worth $5,267,436 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

