Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 3rd

Alibaba Group, Take-Two Interactive Software, Roblox, Arista Networks, Comcast, Roku, and Walt Disney are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in producing, distributing or exhibiting content and experiences—ranging from films, television shows and music to video games, live events and theme parks. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the consumer-driven revenues and profit cycles of the entertainment industry, which can be influenced by shifting tastes, technological change and box-office or streaming performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.86. 18,023,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,593,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day moving average is $105.31. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded down $15.67 on Friday, hitting $219.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,966,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.62.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. 15,007,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,008,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Roblox has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,074,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,448. The firm has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. 24,823,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,940,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

ROKU stock traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. 13,858,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 2.06. Roku has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $104.96.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,591,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,226. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.00. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

