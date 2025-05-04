Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Price

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $101.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $129.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.11.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

