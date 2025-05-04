Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reddit by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Reddit by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,768 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth $303,082,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $271,539,000.

NYSE:RDDT opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $230.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.19) EPS. Reddit’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $1,883,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,621,477.38. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $6,257,270.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,504,297 shares in the company, valued at $282,386,632.84. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 711,270 shares of company stock worth $94,239,985.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDDT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Reddit in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reddit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Reddit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.30.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

