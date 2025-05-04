Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,779,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of STX opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.82. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

