Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 64,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,005,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

