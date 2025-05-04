Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Holdings Cut by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,416 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,697,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,610,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $304,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,693 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

KGC opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.