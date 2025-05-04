Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Position Lessened by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,886,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,918,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA INCO opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $311.98 million, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.49. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

