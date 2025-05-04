Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 209,045 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) by 310.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,045 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in OppFi were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in OppFi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OPFI opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $856.27 million, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPFI. JMP Securities downgraded shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 165,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $1,747,540.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,677.46. This represents a 46.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Vennettilli sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $408,599.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,700.90. This trade represents a 32.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,884 shares of company stock worth $9,478,588 over the last 90 days. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

