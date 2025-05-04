Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 18,465 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,465 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,617,000 after buying an additional 195,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centerspace by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Centerspace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Centerspace in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.79. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.52%.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.