Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 19,780 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,365 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,557,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 317,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 184,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 78,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 577.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,195,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $210,557.70. The trade was a 22.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,090 shares of company stock valued at $42,697. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.61. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on GABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

