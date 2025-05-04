Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,579 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.49.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

