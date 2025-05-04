Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05). Approximately 170,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 582,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Blackbird Trading Up 5.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of £15.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Blackbird (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Blackbird had a negative net margin of 147.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS, Media and Entertainment and content creation markets. Blackbird plc’s patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud and it has two products.

Blackbird? a market leading suite of cloud-native computing applications, is used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, live events and content owners, post production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

elevate.io is the company’s new browser-based collaborative content creation platform currently in general release.

