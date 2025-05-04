NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.62. Approximately 41,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 39,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,796,000.

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

