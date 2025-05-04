Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.77. 1,143 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.
