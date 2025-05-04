iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.38. Approximately 28,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38.
